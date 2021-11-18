The official opening game of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Women Football League Premiership season is scheduled to hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State between home team, Delta Queens and Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt.

Kick off has been fixed for 4pm,which will be the same in other designated venues across the country.

In Group A: Week 1 fixtures will see

Confluence Queens of Lokoja take on newly promoted Pelican Stars of Calabar at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, while Naija Ratels of Abuja will play their first NWFL Premiership game at home in Abuja, against Osun Babes of Osogbo.And in Yola, Adamawa Queens will host the Betsy Obaseki Girls, Edo Queens.

In Group B Week 1 fixtures, the third placed team in last year’s NWFL Premiership season, FC Robo of Lagos will play host to Abia Angels of Umuahia at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Lagos while Sunshine Queens of Akure will host Bayelsa Queens at the Akure Township stadium.

