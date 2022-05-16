The battle for Nigeria’s single ticket to the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League begins today, with all the six top Premiership clubs geared up to clinch the single slot to represent Nigeria and also emerge the 2021/2022 league champions.

According to the format of the fixtures, the six teams will play in a round robin league with winners amassing the highest points and goals for and against, to become the season’s Champions. In the first match of the Super Six, two times champions, Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia, will slug it out against newcomers, Naija Ratels FC of Abuja at the University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus Sports Complex while the remaining two matches of the opener will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, as four times champions, Bayelsa Queens take on seven times winners and league defending champions, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt and five times champions, Delta Queens slug it out against two times qualifiers, Edo Queens of Benin City also at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The results of these cracking openers will go a long way at setting the pace of the 2022 Super Six.

