By Monica Iheakam

The Nigeria Women Football League has placed a fine of N400, 000 as penalty to women football clubs who register late for the 2021/ 2022 season billed to kick off on December 8, 2021.

This is even as the NWFL equally pegged 12 noon of Thursday November 25 as the deadline for registration, with a stiff warning about non extension.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Modupe Shabi,the league body advised the Premiership clubs to ensure they perfect all registration processes before the closing date.

The statement reads in parts :”At 12noon local time on November 25, 2021, all NWFL Premiership clubs must have submitted evidence of incorporation as a Limited Liability Company with the Corporate Affairs Commission, bank statement for a period of one year, signed financial guarantee form from the sponsor(s) of the club to honour all it’s fixtures obligations the league season.

“Clubs must also present before the commencement of the season, a comprehensive Pre-Competition Medical Assessment (PCMA) of all registered players using the FIFA Medical Clearance Form enclosed.

“Clubs must submit to the NWFL Secretariat team preferred match venues for all home league matches. Match venues must have standard facilities e.g dressing rooms for players and officials, stewards / security officials numbers must be in tandem as stated in the pre-match meetings. Team home and away jerseys must be specific.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .