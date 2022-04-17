As Edo State Government prepares to host the biggest Nigeria Women Football competition in Benin-City next month the Super 6, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, has called on the entire Edo Queens team to intensify efforts in their preparations for the prestigious NWFL Super 6 competition which comes up next month in Benin- City the Capital of Edo State.

Addressing top members of the technical team at the Government House the Deputy Governor reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the best for the team adding that the good people of Edo State expect the team to reciprocate government good gestures by winning laurels at the forthcoming Super 6 fiesta. He however expressed dismay over the inability of the team to win their last two away games, particularly the one against Osun Babes.

