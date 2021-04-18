(NAN)

The Technical Director of Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin, Alabi Aisien, has joined the technical team of Edo Queens Women Football Club of Benin in Ijebu-Ode.

The team’s spokesman, Ogieva Ehiosun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that Aisien arrived the team’s camp on Friday.

The arrival of the veteran Aisien is to boost the team’s chances of winning the Super Six tournament of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Monday.

Ehiosun, who described the coach as the “Grand Father of Nigerian Football Coaches”, said the Development means “the Edo Queens girls are ready to go” in the tournament.

He said Aisien, often called by friends, admirers, colleagues, and football fans as “Professor” in Nigerian football, won all available laurels during his days as a football team manager.

“His aim of coming to Ijebu-Ode is to bring in his wealth of expertise into the technical apartment of Edo Queens, ensuring that players and coaches do the right thing so that in the end the aim of Edo Queens participating in the Super Six is achieved.

“He is also saddled with the responsibility of teaching the coaches the right approach to make the players know all they needed to know in their tactical approach to matches.

“His joining the team has boosted the morale of both the players and the entire technical crew of the team.

“The players are also in right frame of minds for the competition,” the club spokesperson said.

NAN reports that Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens, FC Robo, Sunshine Queens, Delta Queens and Rivers Angels are participating in the Super Six tournament.

The top two teams at the tournament will qualify to represent Nigeria in the maiden edition of the Africa Women’s Champions League.(