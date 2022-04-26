From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

All Progressives Congress (APC) governship aspirant in Ebonyi State, Senator Julius Ali Ucha, has rejected the endorsement of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, by Governor David Umahi as his preferred successor.

Ucha, a founding member of APC in the state and former Chairman Senate Committee on Works, described the endorsement as a mere rumour and urged APC members in the state to disregard it.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki on Tuesday, Ucha said he was in the race to win and will never succumb to the antics of people he described as anti- democratic elements.

The former Ebonyi Central Senator who had emerged consensus APC governoship aspirant for Ezza clan advised Governor Umahi to quickly rescind the endorsement to give all aspirants a level playing ground.

He warned that any attempt to circumvent democratic process in the party’s primary election will be vehemently rejected, and the elements behind it thoroughly put to shame.

” The endorsement is a mere rumour, it is also undemocratic, demonic and an attempt to mess up the party. It won’t work. I am here to announce that I am still in the race, and I am contesting to win. I am the only aspirant who have been endorsed by his people. You are aware that i emerged the consensus candidate of Ezza clan, and by extension the entire Ebonyi Central zone because I am the only person contesting governoship under APC in the entire senatorial zone

“I want the people to rise up and reject imposition, as we are not conquered people” he said

