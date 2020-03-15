Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo; immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi; the Chairman of Ibeto Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto; and Major General Obi Umahi (rtd) were yesterday honoured with honorary doctorate degrees by the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) Abakaliki, at its 2020 Convocation ceremony.

Nwobodo was conferred with Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) while Elechi was conferred with Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa).

Chief Ibeto was also honoured with Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) while General Umahi, who is elder brother to Governor David Umahi was conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa).

Speaking at the convocation, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Chigozie Ogbu, said that the awardees were picked for the awards for their wonderful contributions to the development of Ebonyi State, Nigeria and humanity in general.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Chief Nwobodo thanked the university for the awards, noting that it would spur them to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the country and humanity at large.

He also urged the Southeast governors to wake up and take firm position against the escalating insecurity in the zone, stressing that the time has come for them take the issue of security in the region very seriously.

Nwobodo also said that there would be serious change in the country if an Igbo man is given the opportunity to serve as president of the country in 2023.

He lamented that people from the Southeast no longer go to their farms because of fear of being killed by Fulani herdsmen who have taken over the zone with impunity.