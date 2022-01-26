Former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo has visited Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa in his GRA, Enugu.

He came in the company of his wife, Pat Jim Nwobodo, children and political associates that included Dr. Emeka Nwatu, former chairman of State Local Government Service Commission, and other aides.

Nwobodo said he came to thank God for the life of Ohaa, and ask for more blessings on the household. He prayed that God assists Ohaa to realise his governorship ambition in 2023 elections.

He said it was God that gave power, and that nobody can do the contrary if it is the wish of God that Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa becomes the governor of Enugu state in 2023.

Responding, Sir Ohaa emphasised that Senator Nwobodo, for many years, has been his mentor. He said it was from Nwobodo that he had drawn some inspiration and ideas he deployed to full measure at different stages of his deployment in different ministries in his long sojourn in state and federal service, especially at the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, where, as Permanent Secretary, he held sway as the overall boss superintending the affairs of the humongous workforce of 34,420 civil servants in the absence of FCT Minister in 2019.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He thanked Senator Jim Nwobodo and his wife for honouring him with their presence in his home.

However, the leadership of Odalije Support Group (OSG), the statewide political structure behind the gubernatorial ambition of Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, has insisted that the politically sagacious Senator Jim Nwobodo, one of the few surviving founding fathers of Enugu state, is not one to make such a hasty and pedestrian endorsement, knowing that such a move has the inherent possibility of leading to serious political backlash especially because Ndi Enugu want the most competent and experienced candidate from Enugu East Senatorial zone in the 2023 governoship election.

The group thanks Senator Nwobodo for finding out time to pay a visit to, and offer prayers for the realisation of the governorship ambition of their leader, Sir Ohaa, at this auspicious time when they were about to roll out drums for Enugu 2023 gubernatorial election.