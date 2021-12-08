To ensure an all-inclusive administration in Knights of Saint John International (KJI), the Order’s Supreme Subordinate President, (SSP), Prof Remy Uche has constituted a 7- man Advisory Committee to the Order in Nigeria.

Members of the Advisory Board include: Justice Paul Onumajulu Retd (Chairman), Sir Williams Adegoke (Secretary), and Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Others are Sir Aondona Simon, Sir George Zangir, Sir Epiphany Azinge (SAN) and Sir David Polycarp.

In a statement by the Supreme Subordinate Secretary, Nigeria, Sir Cletus Ntong, the appointees will advise the Supreme Subordinate President (SSP) and The Supreme Subordinate Board (SSB) on matters considered to promote the ideals of the Order.

He also added that the Advisory Board shall meet often to interface with external bodies both local and international on any matter of high profile value at the request of SSP. Ntong stressed that the Board shall have unlimited access to SSP for advice for the betterment of the Order.

Ntong said; “The SSP needs wise counsel, and therefore requires the advice of these high calibre men with proven track record, to be able to carry out the task of evangelization, which is the primary role of the Knights”.

It will be recalled that KSJI recently held her National Convention at The Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, under the supervision of the Chairman of Pastoral Agents of Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria, His Lordship, Michael Apochi, where a new leadership was elected for a non-renewable one term of four years.

KSJI is a family apostolate charged with the defence of the Roman Catholic faith and came to Nigeria in 1976. It has a membership of over 18,000 Knights and their Ladies.

The Order exists in the USA, England, Germany, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as in other African countries like, Kenya, Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone and Liberia.