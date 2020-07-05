Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A youth group under the aegis of “Save Enugu Youths Initiative” has warned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to steer clear from Chief Nnia Nwodo or face the dire consequences, should anything happen to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The group, which was reacting to a threat issued by the leader of IPOB, during his June 28 broadcast on Radio Biafra, where he urged his members to stone Chief Nwodo on sight for failing to protect the zone against rampaging Fulani herdsmen in the region, warned Kanu against instigating internal crisis in Igbo land.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator and the Convener, Mr Chibueze Nwoga and Hon. Gwiyi Solomon, said that an average Igbo man in the contemporary Nigerian state feels marginalized and ill-treated, adding that Chief Nwodo has been speaking out against this ugly development, as well as fighting to protect the interest of the region by every means available to him.

“When Kanu’s house was invaded by the military, Nnia went to Chartan House in London, where he sought for intervention of big powers while telling the world that Nigerian government has committed genocide against his people.

“When during Donald Trump’s victory march by IPOB in Rivers State, where some of the protesters were killed by the military, Chief Nnia cried foul, gave government ultimatum to bring the killers of his children to book.

“During his inauguration speech as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nwodo lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for excluding the Southeast region from major government appointments, as well as sensitive projects.

“The other day again, a bomb blast went off at Nnia’s residence at Ukehe, fuelling speculations that IPOB wanted to kill the Igbo leader.

“So what else does Kanu want from Chief Nnia Nwodo?” the group queried.

The youths also called on the governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure protection and safety of Nwodo as any attack on his personality would be met with stiff resistance by the youths.

“If there is anybody that Kanu listens to, let the person prevail on him to withdraw his threat on Chief Nwodo as any attempt on the former Minister of Information’s life would be met with stiff resistance,” the youths warned.

Meanwhile, the youth group said that it has concluded plans to organise a peaceful protest march to the Enugu Government House, where the body will remind Governor Ugwuanyi of his avowal to protect life and property of Enugu citizens irrespective of their status.