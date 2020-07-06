Magnus Eze, Enugu

The President-General of Igbo interest group Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, met on Monday with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma at Government House, Owerri, to fashion out ways of engendering the welfare and security of Igbo people in Nigeria.

This was the Ohanaeze leader’s first visit to the governor since he was sworn-in.

In a press conference after the meeting, Nwodo indicated that he was in the state to commiserate with the Government and people of Imo State on the recent killing of a citizen of the state in Oguta by Fulani herdsmen and to acquaint himself with what the State Government had done about the incident.

A statement by Special Adviser to the Ohanaeze PG on Media, Chief Emeka Attamah, said Nwodo also sought to know measures put in place to prevent further violent attacks in the future.

Attah also said that the Governor used the opportunity to urge Igbo unity and Igbo cooperation with the Federal Government.

He added that Nwodo used the opportunity to urge the governor to prevail on the Federal Government to stop its marginalization policy against the South East.

According to Attamah, Governor Uzodinma promised to use his good offices to bring about better relations between the Federal Government and the Igbo.