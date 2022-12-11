From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo leads eminent Nigerians to Enugu today for the 70th birthday celebration of ex-Information Minister and immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

Other personalities expected at the thanksgiving and colloquium are the host governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, leader of the apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and other chieftains of the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF).

Obasanjo will chair the colloquium while President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu will deliver a keynote address just as Amb. Godknows Igali is to review a book on the celebrant. The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi are the royal fathers of the day.

Sunday Sun gathered that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is working closely with members of the committee of friends and some notable Igbo leaders to give Nwodo a memorable 70th birthday celebration.

The apex Igbo body in its message of felicitation said Nwodo was an Igbo titan, trailblazer, dogged fighter, transcendental visionary, generosity icon, orator, lawyer, economist, politician and reflective intellectual.

Ohanaeze stated that while Nwodo’s peers at a very early age floundered, the celebrant flourished with a clear vision of his life mission, and pursued his vision with incandescent passion, valour, candour and honour.

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said in all the positions Nwodo held, he was remarkable and discharged his official functions with enviable elegance, plaudits, exploits, dignity and integrity.

According to Ogbonnia, “The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor extolled “Nwodo as a great man who profiles in the courage of his convictions, speaks truth to power and goes extra miles to accomplish his set goals.”