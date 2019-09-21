Nwogu Vitus Ugochinyere is an undergraduate of Lagos State University, LASU. An Indigene of Imo State in Nigeria, he is a poet who believes words are expensive. He likes writing, basketball ball and good music.
Let me die in my dream
Nothing works for me in my ordinary,
But so much fulfillment in my extraordinary
So much heartbreak in what I see, but so much joy in where I will be
Just can’t wait to pull out this dream into reality,
For my present reality is so ugly to be
How long will it take to bring, how much long am I going to believe
In a dream no one can see, but just meant for me?
Who am I going to share a dream that is so hard to believe?
So, I am left in a world of my own, longing for someone to hold
But I refuse to live a life that is not my own,
So, let me die in what I uphold, through my pains
It so disheartening such in a place,
With a great dream waiting to be unveiled
But my instincts keep telling me to believe in my dream and live in it
But how long will I fight, a life that is trying to put me beneath?
It’s like am about to lose all my strength,
But just a gaze into my dream, I find so much strength
I am left with no choice to fight this dream out,
This is battle that is meant for me, so let me die in what I believe
Life is all about fulfillment, so I choose to close my eyes in death
In my dream of my own fulfillment
But sometimes I look insane, can my dream be real?
Why should I believe in what nobody can see?
Should I retrace my step to check what is wrong inside me?
But I see myself do no best, expect in what is unseen
Let me look insane to them, I chose my insanity,
Let me live in my insanity of my reality
Like it’s always been said, you live your own world,
So, I create my own words of my own world
Let me die in my dream that I believe.
School of life
Strike the truth, spare no word,
So let the diction rest in the dictionary,
I’m a guy from the street, a visionary.
What am I doing, I can’t stay doing nothing
She’s in school; he’s in school,
So I have to be in school
Frustrated going to school, leaving school remain more frustrated
What am I studying? What do I study for? Why am I studying it for?
Questions I skip to answer in class looking so confused
I end up complaining:
I’m tired of the lecturer,
I’m tired of his lecture,
I’m tired of the class,
It’s tough to pass,
I can’t see what is written
I need some glasses
So I seek for the other path, the lazy path,
For others follow that path, thinking it might just be the right path.
Excuse…. me, am a graduate, and so what?
Someone ask me, which do you prefer:
A complimentary card or a certificate?
After spending so much time putting value in a paper,
I forget something, my value.
After many years in school, I have to walk around with my photocopy
Does true value come with a photocopy if I may ask?
But wait first, why should I beat my head so hard, just because I’m not in school
When I know, am in school of life where every facility lays
My guy, if you think you are intelligent then pass the test of life
My course of life is where my vision lays
My lecturer is life itself, my lecture room is life itself
Every circumstances and trials of life are my test and exam of life
I don’t sit to wait for my result, I sit to face my result.
Every day, I sleep and raise up in school of life,
Every of my breath I take in shows me the rules of life
I Crack my brain each day in how to do well in my class of life
Because each day that passes, puts me in the next class,
But how well do I pass?
If I get beat down in my worries of life, I get fails in my class
If I step up against my failure, I get A’s in my class
I only get distracted in class,
If I infuse my focus on that, that don’t lead me into my purpose
The true knowledge lays within the school of life
The school never teaches us survival of life
What useful is my degree in my course
When I present myself to life, I look frustrated, looking for someone who did cause
Now, you might boost about being a graduate with a paper
When you face the reality of life, then you will know that your paper is something that should come later
What I learnt in school of life, paper never define you, you define your paper
Why then should I go for the paper, when I should go for myself.
Forget say you be street, no means say you no fit create something good out from the street
They said education is the key yes I believe that, but let am confuse about that
Why have educated leaders, with an uneducated country, think about that.
