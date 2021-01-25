The key suspect and mastermind of the simulated sex video allegedly involving Imo State Public Complaints Commissioner, Willie Amadi, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Peter Nwoke, a 20-year-old school leaver, who was charged to the Magistrate Court Isu, holden at Umundugba, Imo State, pleaded guilty to the one count charge of defamation of character.

In the charge number : MCI/2C/2021, between Commissioner of Police Vs Peter Nwoke, the accused in his statement of confession to the Police at the Isu Divisional headquarters, said he picked a phone at Owerri and left for his place in Isu Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that a day after, when he powered the phone, he got a call from a man who introduced himself as Barrister Willie Amadi, saying he was the owner of the phone he was holding.

“I asked him to come to Umuogbor Isuobishi, Isunjaba in Isu LGA to collect the phone and he came, collected and gave me N40,000. Before then, I had transferred some information from his phone to mine which included photographs he took in a swimming pool. When he left, greed and the devil came into me. I thought I should make more money from him seeing his car and realizing that he is a big man, I decided to superimpose one of his pictures on a sex background to force him to negotiate settlement with me.

“When I called him severally, and he did not pick my calls, I became angry and decided to send the pictures out through the internet.

“Three days after, I was at a joint with some people, when the Police arrested me and I was taken to Court. I confessed to the act at the police station because I did not know that what I did woulr bring such big problem to me. I begged him and the court to forgive me and promised not to do such a thing again.”

The court after listening to the prosecution and the guilty plea by the accused, convicted and sentenced Nwoke, suspect in Imo sex video bags one year imprisonment

The key suspect and mastermind of the simulated sex video allegedly involving Imo State Public Complaints Commissioner, Willie Amadi, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Peter Nwoke, a 20-year-old school leaver, who was charged to the Magistrate Court Isu, holden at Umundugba, Imo State, pleaded guilty to the one count charge of defamation of character.

In the charge number : MCI/2C/2021, between Commissioner of Police Vs Peter Nwoke, the accused in his statement of confession to the Police at the Isu Divisional headquarters, said he picked a phone at Owerri and left for his place in Isu Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that a day after, when he powered the phone, he got a call from a man who introduced himself as Barrister Willie Amadi, saying he was the owner of the phone he was holding.

“I asked him to come to Umuogbor Isuobishi, Isunjaba in Isu LGA to collect the phone and he came, collected and gave me N40,000. Before then, I had transferred some information from his phone to mine which included photographs he took in a swimming pool. When he left, greed and the devil came into me.”