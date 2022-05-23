From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Prince Ned Nwoko, billionaire husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has just clinched the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the Delta north senatorial election in 2023.

Nwoko, a former member of the House of Representatives polled 242 delegates votes to defeat his rival, Paul Osaji who scored 67 votes.

A total of 310 delegates from 98 wards across the nine local government areas of the district were accredited for the primary election which held in Asaba, the state capital.

This is the third time Nwoko is contesting for the Senate to represent Anioma nation (Delta north).

He contested in 2011 on the platform of Democratic People’s Party (DPP) and lost to Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP.

He lost at the 2019 PDP senatorial primary to incumbent Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who has now defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In next year’s National Assembly, Nwoko would be slugging it with Nwaoboshi who will fly the APC flag.