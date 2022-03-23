Antarctic explorer and billionaire businessman, Ned Munir Nwoko, has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination and expression interest forms to represent Delta North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

His supporters had stormed the Wadata House, Abuja, to obtain the form which has been handed over to Nwoko. This has attracted massive jubilation among the people of Delta North at home and in Diaspora as they believe the time has come to recover their stolen mandate.

The visible anti-malaria campaigner in Africa is said to be popular among his people because of numerous philanthropic outreaches he has initiated and completed aimed at touching the lives of the people.

Malaria is said to be prevalent in the Niger Delta region because of oil production and exploration activities in the region.

The intervention of Nwoko has, however, brought succour to the people as malaria mortality rate across the Niger Delta and the country would largely be reduced. The campaign has gone beyond the shores of Nigeria to African Continent and global community.

He has also attracted commendations for his numerous empowerment schemes for young people in the region which has also reduced insecurity, youth restiveness and improved living standards of families.

Not long ago, he attracted license and constructed the first sports Institution, Stars University in Delta which seeks to harness talents among young athletes and give them a meaningful living.

These and many more were responsible for his victory to represent Delta North in 2019, which was however truncated in a complex legal battle.

Hopes are however high that Nwoko has both the people’s support and financial war chest to recover the people’s mandate.