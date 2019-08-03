Actress Regina Daniels’ billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, has thrown his philanthropic weight behind the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The Niger Delta prince doled out N10 million to the association when members led by the president, Emeka Rollas, paid him a courtesy visit recently. AGN had requested for financial assistance to enable members visit Hollywood to tidy up arrangements with Screen Actors Guild of America (SAG AFTRA) and also to take care of ailing actors.

“As Nollywood’s most celebrated in-law, you have demonstrated an avowed commitment to Nollywood and the entertainment industry through various forms of support and assistance. In view of this, we wish to request for your financial assistance to enable us visit Hollywood to tidy up the twining arrangements with SAG AFTRA and help contribute to our AGN Trust Fund, which is designed to take care of our ailing actors, who are presently incapacitated and out of jobs,” Rollas pleads.

Others in the entourage were Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, Sanni Danja, Chika Okpala (Zebrudaya), Steve Eboh (Ajebo), Ify Eze, Frank Dallas, St. Maradona Johnson, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Rita Daniels, former AGN chairman, Delta State and mother to Regina Daniels