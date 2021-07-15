By Ike-Onuigbo Chinyere Gift

Hon. Darlington Nwokocha is one lawmaker with uncommon legislative prowess that is very rare in this clime.

Nwokocha, who represents Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State, is one legislator Nigerians will not forget in a hurry, as he gradually changes the face of the insurance industry in the country using legislative instruments to champion an uncommon cause in the sector.

As chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, he has touched the fabric of the sector since he took office.

Sensing what was ahead, his committee introduced the Insurance Bill 2020, which is at its third stage in the House of Representatives.

The bill, among other things, is expected to overhaul the sector and make insurance business viable and a shift from government’s over-reliance on crude oil.

If passed into law, the legislation will catapult the sector to Eldorado for Nigerian businessmen and women.

Growing up in Abia State, Hon. Nwokocha attended basic school and Umunneise Secondary School, from where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate, in 1985. Thereafter, he proceeded to the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in management in 1992. He also obtained a master’s from Abia State University, Uturu. In 2001, he obtained a PGDPA in political science from the University of Benin, Edo State.

After going into politics, Nwokocha contested and won the seat to represent Isiala Ngwa in the Abia State House of Assembly. He was in the House from 2007 to 2015, when he won the election to represent Isiala Ngwa Constituency in the House of Representatives.

In the House, Hon. Nwokocha serves in the Federal Character Committee. His legislative interests include Public Accounts, Appropriation, Marine, Education, Health and Works. His targets are robust legislative activities in the areas of lawmaking, oversight functions and representation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.