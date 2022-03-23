By Kevin Oji

The Nigerian State is enmeshed in crisis of profound magnitude. Heightened ethnic saliency, banditry, a deadly insurgency, unemployment and grinding poverty have sharpened the internal contradictions and constrained our union. Our country is grappling with these enormous challenges in the midst of Corona Virus pandemic which has brought disruptions to the global economy. Ebonyi state like most states within the federation is facing numerous existential challenges. More than twenty years after its founding in 1996, its recent rating by the National Bureau of Statistics as the fourth poorest state in Nigeria and a breeding ground for poverty, inequality and destitution is hardly heartwarming. In clear terms and in spite of the best efforts of its founding fathers, what this rating means is that the state is in dire need of a paradigm shift in terms of service and leadership.

In this period of tremendous challenges, Ebonyi state requires a new leadership vision that will turn its huge untapped potentials into opportunities for prosperity and renewal. The state requires a brand-new leadership that will turn pessimism into hope and get the state working again for the common good. This brand- new leadership which will propel the state to new heights and usher in enduring prosperity is embodied in the character, vision and politics of Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu, the House Committee Chairman on Correctional Services and a leading aspirant for the governorship of Ebonyi State under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His realistic and value loaded Economic Development Masterplan, his vision for the state, character traits of humility, compassion and selflessness clearly marks him out as the leader of the moment, the man with the right temperament to recalibrate the state to usher in a prosperous all-inclusive society. Security is a critical component of his development masterplan and stems from his belief that enduring peace is the foundation for development. To harness an all- inclusive growth, economic revival, job creation and enterprise development, the revamp of the education and health sectors, agrarian revolution that he has promised to deliver, Nwonu has pledged to invest substantial resources to bring lasting peace to the various warring communities in the state.

There is no doubt that the festering crisis at different times between Ukawu and Ishinkwo communities, Ezza and Ezillo people, Effium and Ezza Effium communities and the communal crisis between Enyigba and Enyibichiri communities and other deadly clashes have stymied the development of the state. Nwonu has a viable plan to stamp out these communal clashes, incessant armed robberies, attacks by herdsmen, kidnapping and cultism in the state. He pledged to strengthen collaboration between the state government and security agencies by holding monthly security meetings with Heads of all security agencies domiciled in the state. His plan also emphasizes partnership between the state government and the various communities. This approach includes mediation and resolution with the aim of preventing the escalation of disputes. The state under his leadership will enhance coordination between police stations and joint patrol teams statewide by investing to improve security communication.

The fast- changing political landscape, the challenges that Ebonyi state faces and the insipient crisis bedeviling our contemporary society means that political leaders will be under increasing examination now more than ever. Apart from his vast experience in the private sector where he succeeded as a businessman before he ventured into politics to serve his people, Nwonu has the most critical leadership characteristics Ebonyi state requires to thrive in this period of profound national crisis.

Humility has been the hallmark of his leadership and representation at the National Assembly. The state needs a servant leader in the mold of Nwonu and not a potente. Ebonyi needs the services of a leader who will appreciate the material condition of his people and set out a clear road map to usher them to prosperity. Humility means putting the people first at all times and even the most implacable opponents of Nwonu know that he is humility personified. The excruciating hardship our people are going through means that empathy is needed now more than before.

We need a leader who have the right temperament and capacity to connect to the people and share in their pains, sadness and anxiety. Ebonyi state needs a leader who understands what the people are experiencing and genuinely works hard to assist them get through it. Nwonu’s development masterplan evinces hope and will assist the people find meaning in their lives. His plan will give the citizens a role and purpose in the state. In spite of his humility, it would be a mistake to characterize Nwonu as weak as he has always acted decisively when the circumstance and occasion demands it. As a team player, he will always collect relevant information and input from his appointees and experts, process it expeditiously and then act decisively. As the Chairman, House Committee on Correctional Services, he continues to demonstrate commendable leadership. As a role model, he has always led from the front. His selfless and compassionate leadership quality means that he has always been in the trenches fighting for the masses. He has a grassroots appeal and common touch that will serve him well as governor of the state. Despite the depressing rating of the state as one of the poorest states in our country, Nwonu’s message of hope is not only refreshing, bold, all inclusive and it more importantly sets out workable proposals which will lift the state from the economic doldrum of poverty to shared prosperity for all citizens. As a matter of fact, while he will honestly share the facts and challenges facing the state, his plan also shares a hopeful message about how the state will not only survive but succeed by working together to overcome the present challenges in order to create a glorious future.

Nwonu’s vision of Ebonyi state’s present and future is ennobling and is anchored on a collective aspiration which will create equal opportunities for the people irrespective of class, creed or ethnicity. Although he is of Ezza stock, he is fully committed to creating an egalitarian all- inclusive state, a land of opportunities in which all the various segments will have equal rights to prosper by living their lives to their fullest potentials. Nwonu is passionate and determined to build a state which will rewrite the present inglorious status. He has crafted a clear vision for the state and laid out a clear path to achieving his many laudable plans. Under his leadership and guidance, Ebonyi state will stand up to reclaim its pride of place as an oasis of peace and prosperity.

Oji, a social affairs commentator contributed this piece from Abuja