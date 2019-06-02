Nigeria Forward, Joedan Nwora and 88 players have notified the NBA that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2019 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 10, 2019, a comprehensive release will be distributed listing the additional players who provided the NBA with timely notice that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The following 89 players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2019 NBA