By Joe Apu

Associate Head Coach of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, Alex Nwora arrived the country Thursday morning ahead of the Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Camps billed to hold in four Nigeria cities and three other countries.

Coach Nwora said he was delighted with the initiative of the camps which aimed at providing young players the opportunity of learning the rudiments of the game with a view of furthering their games to the next level.

Speaking on his arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Coach Nwora who led Nigeria to 2019 FIBA World Cup in China 2019 where Nigeria qualified for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games noted that the initiative of Jordan Nwora of the Milwaukee Bucks is one that excites him.

“This is his own way of giving back to society and it is not limited to Nigeria but also three other countries on the West Coast namely Cote d’ Ivoire, Ghana and Benin Republic. These Camps will strive for professionalism and excellence.”

Among the cities will benefit from the camps are Abuja that will play host to youngsters across the country between the 5th and 7th of April as the JNFEC train commences its journey across Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

Kids from the North East zone (Bauchi, Borni, Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe) will converge on Gombe State between the 9th and 11th of April while North Central region (Niger, Kogi, Benue, Plateau and Nassarawa) will hold between 15th and 17th in Makurdi.

For kids in the South East (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo), it will be their turn from the 19th – 21st of April in Onitsha to learn about the fundamentals of basketball under some of the best coaches within and outside Nigeria.

According to the organisers, participation is absolutely free with 60 boys and 40 girls between the age of 14 and 19 expected at each venue. Interested kids and parents have advised to contact their Zonal representatives on the NBBF board for more information.

As part of plans for a successful camping exercise targeted at providing platforms for the next generation of basketball players to hone their skills, 100 selected campers in each of the cities will be fed and accommodated.