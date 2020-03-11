Louisville junior, Jordan Nwora became just the second Cardinal to be named First Team All-ACC when he earned the honour Monday morning. Donovan Mitchell was a First Team performer for U of L in 2016-17.

No other Cardinal besides Nwora — who was the second highest vote-getter in the conference — graced the league’s first, second or third teams, but senior Dwayne Sutton did receive an honorable mention nod.

Nwora was also the second leading vote getter in the race for ACC Player of the Year, which ultimately went to Duke point guard, Tre Jones. Cardinal junior Malik Williams was the runner-up in the voting for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award, which went to Patrick Williams of Florida State.