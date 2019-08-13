Joe Apu

Nigeria national men’s team Head Coach, Alex Nwora will arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, today, in continuation of her preparation for the forthcoming 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup holding in China.

The team’s General Manager, Musa Adamu confirmed to Daily Sunsport that the 20-man strong team will be in Nigeria as part of their preparations for the country’s preparation for the World Cup in China featuring 32 teams.

Some of the key players in the team are Al-Farouk Aminu, Ayodeji Akindele, Chimezie Metu, Ben Uzoh, Jordan Nwora and team captain, Ike Diogu.

Coach Nwora will be assisted by Glynn R. Cyrien (Ex Memphis Grizzlies), Mfon Kokoete Udofia (Atlanta Hawks) and Ogoh Odaudu (Rivers Hoopers).

The final 12-man list will depart for the country on August 12, for the final round of training before leaving for China on August 18. Nigeria battles Korea, Argentina and Russia in Group B.

The World Cup has huge ramifications for the national program, as the top seven finishers qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Teams that don’t qualify are relegated to last-chance qualifying tournaments next summer.