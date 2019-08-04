Canada Basketball’s Senior Men’s National Team will face Nigeria in a pair of exhibition games (August 7 and 9) as the team begins preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China (August 31-September 15, 2019).

Already, Coach Alex Nwora says he is not carried away with the two victories he recorded over the Dominican Republic recently and will try out the probables for the World Cup against NBA title winning coach Nick Nurse now in charge of Canada.

Team Canada will conclude their two-game series against Nigeria with the second game being played at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Friday, August 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets start as low as $19.95 plus fees and are available at ticketmaster.ca.

Canada’s roster will feature some of the country’s biggest and brightest stars, including athletes playing professionally in the NBA and several of the top professional leagues overseas.

Canada is heading back to the World Cup for the first time since the 2010 FIBA World Championship after finishing the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers with a 10-2 record to lead Group F. One of the fastest rising basketball nations in the world, Canada’s depth was on display during the Americas Qualifiers as 36 different players represented their country over the course of the six competition windows to qualify for the World Cup.

Nigeria on the hand qualified for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 after similarly finishing first in Group F with 10-2 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers.

D’Tigers will be making their third appearance at the World Cup and first since the 2006 FIBA World Championship. Nigeria has appeared in each of the past two Olympic Games and won the country’s first gold medal at AfroBasket 2015. Canada last faced Nigeria in preliminary round play at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

List of players currently in D’ Tigers camp for the game game Canada

1. Ben Uzoh

2. Gabe Vincent

3. Tosin Mehinti

4. Alade Aminu

5. Stanley Okoye

6. Ayodeji Akindele

7. Diogu Ike

8. Nwamu Ike

9. Iroegbu Obinna

10. Jordan Nwora

11. Josh Okogie

12. Ekpe Udoh

13. Al Farouq Aminu

14. Chimezie Metu