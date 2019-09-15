Nwora: Tokyo 2020 preparations begin

Head Coach of Nigeria to the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Alex Nwora has said that preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games should start immediately as there is still so much to be done.

Nwora, who led D’ Tigers to a 17th place finish in the 32-team format of the World Cup which ends today in Beijing, China told Freethrow on arrival in Nigeria that he remains committed to the players that represented Nigeria in China noting that they gave their very best.

“Nothing should be taken away from the players that represented Nigeria because in my opinion they gave their best. It should be noted that unlike all other teams, the players have been together for a while. For us as Nigeria, all the players were playing their first World Cup and not all of them were part of the Qualifying tournament.

However, with the Tokyo Olympics ticket in our hands as the best African team on the 32-team log, we still have a lot to do. The World Cup was a huge experience for me and my team and we have taken the lessons from the games we played. The Olympic Games would be tougher and we need to start preparations now.

Nigeria lost their first two games to super powers Argentina and Russia but went on to win their last three games against Korea, Cote d’ Ivoire and hosts China a feat which won them an automatic Olympics ticket.

Nwora, admitted the team fell short of their target but would take consolation in securing the sole ticket for FIBA Africa at the World Cup. Nigeria finished 17th in the 32-country event.