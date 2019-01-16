Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has insisted that all members of the party in the state will vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, despite the stand of the national leadership of the party.

Nwosu, who reacted to the threat by the AA National Chairman, Kenneth Udeze, to expel him from the party for supporting president Buhari, maintained the earlier position of the party in the state, to deliver president Buhari, as irrevocable.

He said: “We’ve made up our minds, in Imo State chapter of the party, to support president Buhari, and nothing can change that. No amount of threat or blackmail can change our decision. The AA can decide what they want in other states, but, in Imo, we’ve made up our minds and nothing can change that.

“The support for president Buhari is far and above party or religious inclinations, and it is a task I and other members of the Action Alliance are committed to, and we must deliver.”

AA members, led by Nwosu, attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East women’s rally, which had actually ignited the expulsion threat from the leadership of the party.