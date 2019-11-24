Former Super Eagles’ captain, Henry Nwosu (MON), has commended organisers of the Okenze Cup annual championship, noting that it has come to stay.

Nwosu, the youngest member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning team that saw Nigeria defeat Algeria 3-0 at the National Stadium, Lagos, who made the remark after performing the official kickoff of the fifth edition of the Okenze Cup in a match that featured last year’s winners, Umunam against Amafor, said he was happy to see young talents exhibit their skills.

“This is a great way of keeping our youths busy and, more importantly, discovering young talents that would feature for our various national teams in time to come. I must commend the organisers for keeping this championship running successfully for five editions.”

Sponsor of the Okenze Cup, Tobias Ekechi, said he was motivated because football has remained a unifying sport for both the young and old.

“I’m motivated to further use the game of football to foster unity among the youths and provide them opportunity of getting exposed to scouts and coaches as well as keep the memory of my late father, who was a rallying point for our community as the Okenze.