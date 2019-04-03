The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the recently-concluded election in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has faulted the transition committee put in place by the governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, saying that it has no regard for the youths in the state.

He advised that the youths which form a greater work force in the state should have been given a chance to serve in that capacity.

Nwosu who was addressing newsmen on Tuesday, however, urged the youths to remain patient, maintaining that it is a matter of time before he regained his mandate.

“I looked at the list; it is an assemblage of the same people, without considering the youths. I could not find a single name of any youth, which shows you the type of government they want to run; but I will urge the youths to remain patient; we shall have our mandate back,” Nwosu said.

He, however, seized the opportunity to express his gratitude to the youths who he said were instrumental to his success at the poll.

Nwosu also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for being neutral in the election, alleging that if it were members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) the reverse would have been the case.