Ex-international, Henry Nwosu believes Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen’s move from Sporting Charleroi to Lille is a ‘right step in the right direction’.

On Thursday, the young striker completed his switch to the Great Danes from the Belgian First Division A club, penning a five-year deal with the French Ligue 1 side.

Lille secured the signature of the Nigeria international as a replacement for Ivorian forward, Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal for a club-record £72million fee.

Nwosu is delighted with the transfer of the youngster, who notched 20 goals across all competitions for Charleroi last season, and believes the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit will help in his development. “It is a right step in the right direction. He did very well at Charleroi, scoring a lot of goals and I believe he will perform better in Lille,” Nwosu told Goal.