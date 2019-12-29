Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) during the 2019 general election in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu, has returned to his former party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Nwosu who addressed reporters at the Imo airport shortly after his arrival from Abuja at the weekend maintained that the Supreme Court, which voided his petition for double nomination, has actually affirmed that he is still a member of APC.

“The Supreme Court has said all, it said I am the candidate of APC, what it means is that I’m the candidate of APC even though another person was foisted on APC. That aside, I have forgiven everybody, no matter what they have done, from the National Chairman to Gulak, to those in the state; what we need is to move ahead, we are brothers and sisters, there must be peace,” Nwosu said.

Nwosu, who looked refreshed, added: “You can only have one governor in a state and you can only have one final court and that is the Supreme Court – we have to accept it. For me, politics is not a do-or-die affair, it’s give-and-take. The Supreme Court has given its judgement, either good or bad, I have accepted it.

“What matters is Imo State. I’ve said in my statement, whoever wins at the Supreme Court, I will give my support, be it Emeka Ihedioha, Araraume or Uzodinma I will support. But in supporting if you do well, I will praise; if you don’t, we would criticise you,” Nwosu stated.

Speaking on his next move after the judgment, Nwosu said: “I have no regret at all. It is not my first time of running for a political position. I’m a politician and a town planner by profession. For now, politics is over, pending when there would be another election. I am still a young man and have age to my advantage.”