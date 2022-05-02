By Philip Nwosu

The Ifeanyi -2- Ifeanyi (I2I) Continuity Support Group has backed former deputy governor, Reverend Ifeanyi Nwoye, as successor to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The group, in a statement by Princewill Ngene, said it support for Rev. Nwoye was inspired by the conviction he possessed the capacity to serve Enugu people.

“At this critical time in the history of Enugu State and the entire South East, hands-on experience and knowledge of the task ahead is essential to steer the ship of governance. Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye did not start from the top down, he started from the bottom up, patiently building the requisite experience to prepare him for the position of a governor.

“He served as vice chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, pioneer commissioner for Environment/Utilities under Governor Chimaroke, caretaker chairman, Nkanu East Local Government and 17 local government coordinating chairman, member pilgrims board during Governor Sullivan administration, deputy governor and chairman Transition Committee to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Having served in different capacities across the three administrations that have governed Enugu state since 1999, Rev Nwoye knows what no other aspirant knows about governance and the challenges of state building in Enugu state.”