From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Crisis in Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) got messier yesterday as some chieftains of the party in the state were barred from the South East Zonal meeting.

Barred from the meeting said to have been conveyed by former Senate President and member of the National Caretaker Committee of APC, Chief Ken Nnamani and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama included, the Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ben Nwoye; Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, a major financial of APC, Emperor Baywood Ibe, and Enugu state Governorship flag bearer in 2015, Chief Okey Ezea.

The development led some aggrieved members of APC in the state to stage a protest over the non invitation of the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Nwoye and the other Chieftains of the party to the South East meeting of the APC that held at the South East zonal office of the party in Enugu.

The aggrieved party members accused the former Senate President, Nnamani, of factionalizing the APC in Enugu state, alleging that he superimposed the person of Mr. Chikwado Chukwunta as Enugu State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party.

The protesters had some placards that read, “Ben Nwoye is the only authentic State Caretaker Committee Chairman we have,” “Ken Nnamani leave Enugu APC alone,” “Ken Nnamani 25 per cent negotiator go back to PDP,” and “Ken Nnamani, a PDP in the night, APC in the day.”

They vowed to take their complaints against Nnamani to the highest authority of the party, alleging that he has done more harm to the party in Enugu state than good.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.