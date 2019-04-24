Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Nwoye, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF) from the South East, as he makes his second term appointments.

Nwoye, who is the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the House Representatives, also made case for the deputy Senate president to be retained by the zone.

The lawmaker, who was also director of Youth Mobilisation, Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation said appointment of the SGF from the zone would give the people a sense of belonging and assist in marketing APC in the South East.

Nwoye spoke during the launch of his 2019 Free Medical Outreach at Nsugbe Clinic/Social Club Hall in Anambra East, where 700 indigent people of the area were beneficiaries.

“South East deserves the SGF or the deputy Senate president position.

“Igbo are critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project. And, knowing Mr. President, he will not fail to give this to us. He is a man with a large heart.

“He would not say because our people did not vote for him, he will not give us what is due to us. If we get SGF, it will help us market APC in this part of the country.”

On ministerial and other appointments, Nwoye advised the president to appoint from the South East people, who have the capacity to market the APC in the geo-political zone.

“APC is not moving forward in Anambra because we, the leaders are self centered.

“I won’t exonerate myself. The kind of person I will recommend for the president to appoint as minister is somebody who can help the president to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“If he has someone that is good, he will help the president to consolidate what he did during his first tenure.

“Such person should remember he is representing our people in the cabinet.

“He should use his position to create jobs and opportunities.

“We need somebody who will execute projects in this part of the country to ensure federal presence.

“If these are done, they will help us to market APC in this state. I am a politician and an activist; we want someone who will help to empower our people.

“In the last election, majority of the people did not vote for APC out of sentiments.’’