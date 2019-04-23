Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the 2017 governorship election in Anambra state, Dr Tony Nwoye yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF) from the South-East geo-political zone as he makes his second term appointments.

Nwoye who is the incumbent member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the House Representatives, also made case for the Deputy Senate President to be retained by the zone.

The lawmaker who was also the Director Youth Mobilization, Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organization said the appointment of an SGF from the zone would give the people a sense of belonging and assist in marketing APC in the South-East.

Speaking during the launch of his 2019 Free Medical Outreach at Nsugbe Clinic/Social Club Hall in Anambra East where no fewer than 700 indigent people of the area benefited, Nwoye said, “The South-East deserves the SGF or the Deputy Senate President position. Igbo are critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project. And knowing Mr. President he will not fail to give this to us. He is a man with a large heart.

“He would not say because our people did not vote for him, that he will not give us what is due to us. If we get SGF, it will help us market APC in this part of the country.”

On ministerial and other appointments, Nwoye advised the President from the South-East people who have the capacity to market the APC in the geo-political zone.

He said, “APC is not moving forward in Anambra because we, the leaders are self centered. I won’t exonerate myself. The kind of person I will recommend for the president to appoint as minister is somebody who can help the president to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“If he has someone that is good, he will help the president to consolidate what he did during his first tenure. Such a person should remember that he is representing our people in the cabinet. He should use his position to create jobs and opportunities are not only about money. We need somebody who will see executed in this part of the country to ensure federal presence.

“If these are done, they will help us to market APC in this state. I am a politician and an activist; we want someone who will help to empower our people. In the last election, majority of the people did not vote for APC out of sentiments. But the election has come and gone and a winner has emerged and we should support him.”