Abia Angels FC have resumed training for the second stanza of the 2019 NWPL after going on recess at the end of the first round games.

The Angels finished the first stanza of the league on a very low note picking just 3 points from 3 games; with 1 home win and 2 away defeats, to place fourth in group D.

The second stanza will commence on the August 28, with Abia Angels FC hosting table toppers Confluence Queens.

In the first leg, Abia Angels were defeated 2-0 in Lokoja.

The Team coordinator, Mr Victor Ejiofor, said about the coming games that, “We are looking forward to a positive second stanza having lost 2 games on the road during the first round and we will not relent to fight it out to get better results during the second round.”

“We are looking forward to fortifying the team with the injection of new players and make it formidable for the second stanza.”