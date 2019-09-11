The Week 6 of the Nigeria Women Premier League, which is the last games of the regular season for all the 16 clubs in the Premier League will today end in a photo finish a clear indication of the improved standard of play and the technical discipline of all the clubs.

The dynamics of the NWPL last league games, going by the standing on the table, indicate that all the eight teams at the top two of each of the groups have the opportunity of playing in the NWPL Super 4 to determine the true champion of the season.

In Group A, both Rivers Angels on 10 points and Delta Queens on 8 points, are faced with the opportunity of booking a place in the Super 4.

Delta Queens will host table toppers Rivers Angels at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. A win for Delta Queens will take them to 11 points and a place in Super 4. While a win for Rivers Angels will give them 13 unassailable points and a clear lead to play in the Super 4. A draw for the two teams may not be a comfortable one, especially as FC Robo of Lagos who are also on 8 points with Delta Queens may snatch the single slot of Group A, if they end up beating Osun Babes by 2-0 at the Osogbo Township Stadium.

Osun Babes may also have to play for their lives, as a loss to FC Robo will take them on relegation to the lower division. So, all the games in Group A are like cup finals.

In Group B, we have Adamawa Queens topping with 11points, and Edo Queens second place with 10 points. It’s a more dicey situation in Group B, as Adamawa and Edo will be engaged in fierce battles respectively in Lagos against Dream Stars at the Agege Stadium, Lagos and Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri. Adamawa will battle against Dream Stars in Lagos for an outright win, which would take them to 14 points and a place in Super 4.

Anything short of three points on away ground would be a precarious one for them. It would be a tough task, as a loss or scoreless draw for Dream Stars would confirm their return to the lower division, which they just left one season ago.