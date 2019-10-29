The coaches of the top clubs in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) are blowing hot ahead of the new season.

The coaches, Moses Aduku of Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels manager, Edwin Okon and Jacob Bandi of Adamawa Queens are optimistic that their clubs will dominate and win the title.

Bayelsa Queens head coach and ex-junior international, Aduku charged his players to show ‘more bravery’ as they vie to retain the title they won last year in Lagos.

Aduku noted: “We have had a lot of training sessions towards the Super 4 and the squad is confident as ever. We will be playing against the best sides in the league and it means we have to be at our best.”

Rivers Angels coach and former chief coach of the Super Falcons, Edwin Okon, has been a little discreet about his team’s plan for the Super 4 in Lagos.

He said: “All I can say is that as multiple champions, we are coming to Lagos to regain the title that belongs to us. With Rivers Angels, Nigerians will see a different kind of football this time around.”

For Adamawa Queens’ chief coach, Jacob Bandi, he said: At the Super 4 in Lagos, Nigerians will see brilliant display of purposeful football skills from my girls, and we will let our opponents know that we are the best in the Premier League by taking the trophy home to Yola.

Chairperson of the NWPL, Aisha Falode, said in Lagos, yesterday, that the 2018/2019 Super 4 will be very exciting and full of action.