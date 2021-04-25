Following the disastrous and embarrassing outing of Edo Queens FC at the just concluded Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super 6 in Ijebu- Ode, management, coaches and players have apologised to the state government and people of Edo State for forgiveness for their poor outing in Ijebu- Ode.

Head of the technical crew, Stanley Osazee, started this in a chat with our reporter.

According to him: “Sincerely, I cannot really explain what happened to my players. This is not the Edo Queens squad that I know. Yes we crashed out of the competition, firstly we have to apologise to the state government and the entire people of Edo State that we are sincerely sorry for this poor performance of Edo Queens FC in the Super 6 event. I take responsibility on behalf of my team.”

“Now that the tournament is over, and we have seen the lapses and mistakes, we are going back home to carry out total overhauling of the team, we promised that such disappointing outing will not happen again in subsequent competitions.”

We also promise to right the wrongs as we prepare for subsequent championships.”

“We want to particularly apologise to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu to please forgive us, because we know in our hearts that we have disappointed him. He should not abandon us at this stage; because this is the time we need him the most. We are indeed very sorry. I promise that we would do better next time.”