Steve Agbota

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) have condemned the refusal of foreign shipping companies to adhere to Federal Government’s directive on exported cargoes.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with the heads of foreign shipping companies in Nigeria, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council(NSC), Hassan Bello, lamented non-compliance of shipping lines to directive of the Federal Government that all export goods leaving the country should have Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) numbers. In a press statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations of the Council, Rakiya Zubairu, the CBN said it had discovered that several shipping companies were wanting in compliance with the Federal Government directive, however, disclosed that the CBN threatened strict sanctions on erring shipping companies.

Emefiele said: “We are going to set up an auto-system, where if someone wants to send cargo, copies of the NXP form will be sent directly to you. So that if you don’t have it on your system that the NXP has been registered, you turn back that cargo.”