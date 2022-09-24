From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The president of the Nigeria Youth Alternative Council (NYAC), Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu, and other national executivs inaugurated the Rivers State chapter of the organisation on Thursday.

Odimbu, in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja on Saturday, stated that Rivers State is one of the 36 state chapters, including the FCT, that has championed the course of the Nigerian youths.

He added that the formal inauguration of the leadership carder, comprises of The State and Local Government Area Executives of the state.

He advised the youths to keep faith alive as there are plenty benefits associated withe the group. “There are lot of benefits attached to membership, though we still face some challenges in the struggle but I assure you all of tremendous prospects awaiting us in the country and the continent at large,” he said.

He further enjoined members of the State and Local Government Chapters of the Youth Council to “walk the talk” by ensuring that come 2023 youths in Rivers State become councilors, House of Assembly members, and others.

The chairman of the day,Elder Senibo Abel Peterside, urged the new leaders and members to uphold the standards organisation and also promote its objectives through selfless services and patriotic loyalty.

Pastor David Dakoro, on his part, spoke about the ample opportunities available from the organisation to the teaming youths in the country, especially in Rivers State. He summarised his counsel on the need to maintain a tripartite balance of moral sanity, patriotic drive and civil discipline.

The National Secretary of NYAC, Amb Princess Kelechi Onuoha, gave a holistic presentation of NYAC functions, aims and Oojectives as she summarised the organisation’s principle thus:

Our Perception is Diplomatic; Our Approach is Radical. We are the Nigeria Youth Alternative Council – NYAC and Member Body, of the PAN Africa Youth Union PYU, World Assembly Of Youth WAY. NYAC is the number one (1) Nigeria’s most powerful beret organisation and number three (3) in Africa. With motto as “Collapsing the Impossible.

(Engr) Bright Onyedikachi, the National Publicity Secretary of NYAC, and one of the national leaders among the dignitaries present for the inaugural function, outlined, the developmental strides by the council.

He mentioned the national youths summit held at the International Conference Center (ICC) Abuja; International Youth Day; National mobilisation and sensitisation towards the general elections; Implementation of the SDGs goal 4, as part of NYAC’s Corporate Social Responsibility in some states; etc.

The National Publicity Secretary also gave a detailed profile of the National President, reading out his citation as a former DSUG president of his alma mata; former House of Reps candidate; current Secretary, Board of Trustees of Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative for Youths (CSRIF); former IPAC Secretary; National Youth Leader, Directorate of Coastal and Waterways Community of Africa (DCWCA); Nigeria Youth Ambassador to the Embassy of Canada; Current National President, Society for the Welfare of Unemployed Youths of Nigeria (SWUYN), among others.