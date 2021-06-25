From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Alternative Council (NYAC) has commended the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari for protecting the country’s democracy by addressing the problem of unemployment as well as to curtail the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians, particularly rural dwellers across the country.

Its President Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu while speaking with journalists in Abuja, yesterday stated that the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari have protected the Nigerian democracy from collapsing through formation and enforcement of credible laws.

Odimbu further added that no democratic government would function properly when the Local Government Areas (LGA) are not adequately funded.

“permit me to use this medium to commend your statesmanship, capacity and leadership prowess towards achieving a better Nigeria of our dream through your matchless political wisdom and your continuous empowerment, love unconditional and support for the Nigeria teeming youth.

“The step taken by President Muhammadu Buhari on local government is very Commendable. Democracy can never Prosper when the LGA leadership is lax as local governments are the strength of grassroots.

“The President has shown capacity in establishing this law and protecting our Democracy from collapsing. The Nigeria Youth Alternative Council (NYAC) are very proud of your achievement, you have absolutely done noble and wish you could do more to making Nigeria great. For this we love,” he said.

