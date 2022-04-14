Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has hailed the Council of State for approving a pardon for the former governor of Taraba state Reverend Jolly Nyame.

In a statement issued in jalingo on Thursday evening Kunini said that this was very reasonable of the council and congratulated the former governor on his freedom after four years incarceration

He said that Nyame was a worthy son the state and his wealth of experience will be invaluable to the state especially as elections are by the corner and the state is confronted with a myriad of challenges including insecurity and others.

Similarly the former commissioner of youth and sports in the state Ibrahim Adams Imam has hailed the council of state for approving a state pardon for the former governor and others.

Adams urged the former governor to use his freedom to further impact positively for the growth of the State and the nation at large.

Our correspondent reports that there was wild jubilation across the state when the news of his approved pardon filtered in.