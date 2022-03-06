From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) in collaboration with Civil Society Groups in Nigeria has given Nigerian airline operators 48 hours to revert the increased airfares or face the anger of the young people.

President, Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, made this known at a press conference held in Abuja, yesterday.

He stressed that the astronomical increase in airfares makes life more unbearable, brutish and short-lived for the Nigerian Youth, most of whom are either unemployed or underemployed.

He said: “We hereby calls on all Airline Operators in Nigeria to rescind this decision and immediately revert to more humane Airfares, or take the responsibility of all the dangers faced by the Nigerian Youth on Nigerian Roads as a result of their actions.

“We condemned the unilateral decision without due consultation and dialogue with us, as the major Customers who have now become victims of their actions.

“We are also calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Hon. Minister of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other regulatory bodies to ensure the reversal of this Fare increase and also to supervise and ensure compliance with our demand within the next 48 Hours.

“In the event of failure of the Airline Operators to heed this demand, the Nigerian Youth and the entire Civil Society Groups will be forced to picket all Airports in Nigeria to peacefully demonstrate our anger.”

