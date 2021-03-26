From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Congress (NYC) has disagreed with the saying by the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, on Nigerian youths being lazy but linked the inadequate performance of the younger generation to lack of favorable environment to display their potentials.

Its president Blessing Akinlosotu made the statement at the first national summit of the group held in Abuja yesterday.

Akinlosotu stressed that the summit indicated the readiness of the younger generation to join forces with government at all levels to move the nation forward.

He said”:This is an indication of the readiness of our generation in joining hands with the Government at the Federal, State, and Local Government levels to move the Nation forward, by taking responsibility for issues and challenges affecting our present, and future.

“National Youth Summit is a very strategic and important one as its resolutions will be presented to the Federal Government, National Assembly, and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to be worked on for proper implementation for the betterment of the Nigeria Youth.

He added that the theme “Youth Mainstreaming in the National Development Agenda” was selected to deliberate on how the numeric strength of the youths could be turned in to good governance and economic development.

Chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Kayode Fayemi earlier in his remarks backed president Muhammadu Buhari insisted that Nigerian youths are lazy.

Fayemi who spoke through hiis aide on special duties Araoye Makinde, stressed that the youths instead of voting for the Lagos state by-election, were using the social media to incite the world against Nigerian government.

“We still have a long way to go. There was a statement accredited to the president in the like that Nigerian youths are lazy,in actual fact Nigerian youths are lazy because if we have Nigerian youths that are very active in the scheme of politics, academic and other ways of life, Nigeria would have moved much far ahead of what we have today, Nigerian youths are lazy.

He added that Nigerians have suffered enough and would not allow anyone about the age of 60 years to run for the presidential seat again.

He said:” We have suffered enough, the 2023 election around the corner, what will be the role of the Nigerian youths in the new election that is coming up. Are we going to use the power that we have to dictate the new president and governors of Nigeria. We the Nigerian youths are not going to allow any one above the age of 60 to run for the Nigerian president.

Meanwhile,its Chairman Board of Directors, Yakub Shendam in his remarks insisted that present administration of Muhammadu Buhari has tried to bring a lot of incentives to promote youths participation in governance.