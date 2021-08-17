From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Congress(NYC) has said that it would take a few Nigerian teams of under 17 to Europe to help them develop their football carriers.

The President of the Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu made this known during a recap at the National Grassroot Football Tournament held over the weekend in Sapele, Technical College, Delta State.

Akinlosotu , who was represented by NYC Publicity Secretary, Victor Alobari and Special Adviser on Sports and Deputy Director of Sports and Social Development, Engr. Kpoje Chukwudi at the tournament hosted by the Delta State Grassroot Football Coaches Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Social Development of the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, gave the Nigerian Youths hope as their faces were lightened.

While presenting medals to the Winners, First Runner Up and Second Runner Up of the match U-13 category, Amarachi Okwara of Great Stars, Man of the match U-15 category, Uchenna Obilonu of Great Avengers and Man of the match U-17 category, Israel Ayuma of Lord Mark FC,he urged state governments to support the youths as well as help send Nigerian coaches abroad for further training.

He further called on the states Governors and Federal Ministry of youth and sports to support the good work of the National Grass-root Coaches Association. He added that soccer is a multi billion Pounds industry and it is wise to tap into the industry by sending these coaches overseas for training.

He said, ” we shouldn’t participate in the things that would destroy our nation because we are the next generation of leaders. If we keep on vandalising and destroying public infrastructures, who then do we handover a dead economy to?”

Mr Kingsley Awaritoma, National Coordinator/Interim President NGFCA, in his remark thanked the teams that made it to the tournament pointing out that they all deed well and admonished them to continue believing in Nigeria and the Nigerian government.

” We need to continue with good works. Over one thousand (1000) players participated in the tournament, and football Agents came from Italy to also scout for players”, he added.