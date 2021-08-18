From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Following the trending news of Talibans taking over Afghanistan,the Nigerian Youth Congress.(NYC) has called on Nigerian youths to unite despite their religion and ethnic differences,to fight against all forms of insecurity.

Speaking through the National Publicity Secretary, Victor Alobari, in Abuja, yesterday, stated that unity is the only way through which the country can be rescued from the hands of its enemies.

Alobari expressed displeasure over the reactions of some Nigerians that celebrated the cyber attack on our nation during the # ENDSARS Saga.

He added that attacks on banks and military is an attack on the nation and that Cyber attack on a nation is not far from terrorism .

He said “it may all look juicy because we are aggrieved but as a nation we ought to be concerned about the gap in our nation’s security.

“No politician owns this country and they can never be more Nigerian than us. Should any vital security information of our nation is sold to ISIS or any other terrorist group because of some insensitive and wicked leaders, we are all going to be affected.

“Bombs don’t have filters and cannot separate the wicked elites from the poor masses when launched by terrorist.

“Our youths should not for any reason encourage “Anonymous” for it defeats our goals of building a better Nigeria. “A better Nigeria is a Nigeria secured from cyber attack and Terrorist Group”.

” I hereby call on the President to immediately order massive recruitment of cyber security experts and ethical hackers to secure our Nation and also give scholarship and grants to citizens that are willing to take courses on cyber security and ethical hacking, Criminal Justice and Intelligence.

Alobari also agreed to the fact that protest is the right of a citizen but insisted that it should only come up when all attempt to dialogue fails.

He also condemned all forms of unlawful arrest mentioning the case of a Nigerian youth that went out to get medication for his mum and was arrested and tagged as a criminal” unlawful arrest has no other name than oppression and it is a rape on the constitution.”