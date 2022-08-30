From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Tuesday dissociated the council from a statement allegedly issued by one Matazu Yusuf calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to revoke the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to self-styled Niger Delta ‘liberation General’ Government Tompolo.

The group in a statement by its President, Isah Abubakar said the alleged impostor whose statement was published by a national daily was unknown to the group neither was he at any time appointed the spokesperson of the group.

According to Isah, “our attention has been drawn to a publication in the Punch Newspaper, purportedly, signed by one Yusuf Matazu, the Spokesperson of the group, calling on the Federal Government to revoke the pipeline Surveillance Contract Awarded to Tompolo and others or risked massive protest. The impostor equally called for the Sack of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

“To set the records straight, the impostor called Matazu Yusuf is not known to our group nor has he been made the spokesperson of the group. Whenever the need arises for leadership change, we will adequately inform the world of such decisions.

“Our group will continue to support all government efforts that are aimed at improving security and enhancing the welfare of the citizens.

“Tompolo as a Nigerian with a private company rendering security services deserves any favour he can get from the government.

“We, therefore, wish to call on security agencies to mount surveillance on the mischief makers trying to use the name and reputation of our group to cause confusion in the country and ensure that they didn’t succeed in this misadventure”, he called.