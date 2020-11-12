Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Vice President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), South-South, Innocent Ajayi, has hailed the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for redefining the state’s politics just as he tasked him on youth inclusiveness in his second-term administration.

He gave the commendation in Benin while speaking on the successes recorded by the Governor in his first term.

The South-South Vice President said the youths were very happy when the Governor assured them that 60 per cent of those he would appoint to work with him would be persons of 40 years and above noting that with this development, they have been given a sense of hope and direction.

Ajayi who also doubles as Senior Special Adviser on Youth Matters to the State Governor said with the 60 per cent assurance of the Governor, he has redefined the state of politics in the state and has also set a new record for other governors to follow.

“I have confidence in the person of Mr Governor, Godwin Obaseki. His re-election as the Governor of the state has redefined the face of politics and has given the youth of the state a sense of hope and focus especially when he told us during his recent meeting with the leaders of the #EndSARS protesters at the government house that 60 per cent of those to work with him in his second term in office will be the youth.

“I believe with this development, our amiable Governor has broken the political ceiling and I know that with this new record, other state governors will want to emulate him and ensure adequate youth representations in their cabinets”, he said.

He said there is no nation that can boast of development without first developing and giving its youth their pride of place in the scheme of things such as youth inclusiveness.

Ajayi, while wishing the Governor well as he takes the oath of office for his second term, urged the youths to join hands with him to ensure that he succeeds with the view of delivering the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the citizens as he embarks on the voyage of making the state great again.