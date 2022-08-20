From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As young people across the world mark International Youth Day, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter, has bestowed an award of recognition on Western Iyamu.

In the letter of notification for the award, the NYCN, said “This is as a result of your outstanding selflessness and meritorious humanitarian services in enhancing the lives of the common people in the society”

Receiving the award on behalf of Iyamu, Mr Stephen Aluya, a member of the Westerners Group, thanked the Council for a thoughtful recognition of his person (Iyamu).

He said the award would spur him to continuously contribute his quota to humanity.

Iyamu said he never knew that his little contributions to humanity were being observed by the leadership of the state chapter of the NYCN.

Iyamu however used the medium to call on well-meaning Nigerians to always show a little kindness noting that such an act of kindness could save lives.

The award was presented by Rev. Chris Igbinejesu, executive member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) South-South on behalf of the executives and members of the NYCN.