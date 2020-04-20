Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, for personally relocating to northeast, the epicenter of Boko Haram activities to supervise and encourage soldiers at the war front.

The Army Chief relocated to Borno some days ago to join in the fight. He promised to remain there until there’s a significant progress in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

The umbrella body of the youths in Nigeria was optimistic that his presence at the region has greatly boosted the morale of soliders at the war front, resulting in significant achievements made so far.

NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, in a statement released in Abuja, on Monday, however, asked the Nigerian Army not to be discouraged by several discouraging media war against the army, but concentrate and consolidate on the progress made so far.

He said: “We have noted with patriotic chagrin that some enemies of Nigerian have rather chosen to denigrate the Nigerian Army and cast aspersions on the pristine image of the Nigerian Military.

“We condemn this in entirety and called on such people to give the Nigerian Military the full support needed to prosecute this warfare to the finish line successfully.”

He said the successes being recorded by the Military further gave credence that Mr. President relied on the best security/military intelligence in extending the tenure of the current Service Chiefs.

The NYCN President, thus passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and the entirety of the Military Chiefs, insisting that “the end of Boko Haram is here and with the fine experience of the current crop of Military Chiefs, total victory is closer than hitherto anticipated.”